Carlton County Public Health Hosts Drive-thru Vaccine Clinic

CARLTON, Minn. – Carlton County’s Public Health and Human Services Division

held its first drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic.

The county distributed its first shipment of the Moderna vaccine.

The clinic was not open to the public.

The vaccinations were only for emergency medical services workers and others helping to do community COVID-19 testing.

One first responder says getting the vaccine was important for him as he wants to keep his family protected from the virus.

“I have very fragile family members that I have to take care of and deal with. Getting that virus could be a detriment to giving it to one of them. I am very grateful to be able to get the vaccination,” said Nathan Houck, a first responder in Carlton County.

Carlton County’s Public Health and Human Services Division received 100 doses of the vaccine for Tuesday’s clinic.

Public health officials hope to use drive-thru clinics in the future as more doses of the experimental vaccines become available.