Central Hillside Building Blocked Off By Duluth Police Tape

DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth police have taped off what appears to be an apartment building at the corner of Lake Avenue and 4th Street in the city’s Central Hillside neighborhood.

The picture above was taken around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

At 3:45 p.m., Police Information Officer Ingrid Hornibrook confirmed a shooting happened in the area where the crime scene tape was put up.

Hornibrook said more details will be released shortly.

This shooting is now the 41st shooting incident of 2020 with criminal intent — the highest number ever recorded in a single year. In 2019, 23 shootings were recorded. The stats do not include accidental and suicidal shootings.

