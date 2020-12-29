Duluth Police Investigate 41st Shooting of 2020; Victim Shot Multiple Times

DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth police are investigating a shooting that injured a person in the Central Hillside neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting was reported around 2:40 p.m. in an apartment on the corner of Lake Avenue and West 4th Street.

“Upon arrival officers located one victim with multiple gunshot wounds,” according to Ingrid Hornibrook, police information officer.

The condition, age and sex of the victim were not immediately released.

The victim was taken to a local hospital.

There was no word on any suspects Tuesday night.

“The Duluth Police Department Violent Crimes Unit is actively investigating this incident and there is no other information available at this time,” according to Hornibrook.

This shooting is now the 41st shooting incident of 2020 in the city with criminal intent — the highest number ever recorded in a single year.

In 2019, 23 shootings were recorded.

The stats do not include accidental and suicidal shootings.

