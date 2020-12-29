Duluth Salvation Army Surpasses Goal During Red Kettle Campaign

The Duluth Salvation Army raised over $240,000 during this year's Red Kettle campaign, passing their original goal of $215,000.

DULUTH, Minn. – With the holiday season wrapping up, the Duluth Salvation Army also finished off their 2020 Red Kettle campaign and the office said it was once again a successful year.

With some donations still being processed, they raised $240,291.41, which passes their original goal of $215,000.

The money raised from the Red Kettle season goes to helping families in whatever way they can and the office said that this year, the need was even greater.

“An increase in requests for everything from housing to emergency assistance to meals and the fact that we were able to navigate through those challenges and be able to continue to provide those services have really been a blessing,” development director for the Duluth Salvation Army Dan Williamson said.

The Salvation Army added that this year they were able to pass their goal even though only about 50 percent of their volunteer bell ringer shifts were filled.