Half-Capacity Limit Reached for 2021 Grandma’s Marathon Races

The focus turns to the possibility of adding more in-person spots if local and state restrictions on mass gatherings are loosened up.

DULUTH, Minn. – Back in October, registration was open for Grandma’s Marathon, the Garry Bjorklund Half-Marathon and the William A. Irvin 5K. The half-marathon filled up in just over 13 hours. And now the other two are full as well.

Organizers announced Tuesday that all three races have reached the half-capacity limit for in-person registration. The full and half-marathons were limited to 4,000 runners, while the limit was 1,500 for the 5K. For those who are still interested to run in-person, they are encouraged to reach out to the marathon’s charity partners which can be found on their website.

“What that is is you sign up, you get an entry into any of the three events for 2021 and you fund-raise from now until race day. And if you hit your fundraising goal, the entry then is free. So it’s a great way to not only get what you want, which is run a race at Grandma’s Marathon weekend. But also to help out one of our great charity partners and raise some money for the community,” said PR and marketing director Zach Schneider.

And now that the races are full, the focus turns to the possibility of adding more in-person spots if local and state restrictions on mass gatherings are loosened up.

“We hope to have a decision on whether we’re going to try and open up more in-person spots for the 2021 race by the end of January. We’re hoping that in the coming weeks, we’ll have the chance to meet as a staff to talk to our local health partners and officials, and really figure out what’s the best course for us and for our participants, our volunteers, our spectators,” Schneider said.

Organizers say a virtual option to run the race is also still available.