Minnesota Discovery Center Looks Ahead to Jan. 12 Reopening

Due to Current COVID-19 Restrictions in Minnesota, Minnesota Discovery Center Remains Closed to the Public

CHISHOLM, Minn. – Creativity is on overdrive at the Minnesota Discovery Center in Chisolm as staff work to navigate through the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Aside from the center’s gift shop, the facility remains closed due to restrictions put in place by Minnesota Governor Tim Walz.

However, there is a light at the end of the tunnel.

The Center will be allowed to reopen on Tuesday, Jan. 12, with limited capacity.

The nonprofit center is avoiding laying off any staff members thanks to financial assistance from the Paycheck Protection Program.

Donna Johnson, executive director of the Center, says they are restructuring their budget, reducing spending, and getting creative on social media to still connect with visitors from across the globe during these trying times.

“It makes you take a moment to pause when you’re closed to the public and think outside of the box on how we can stay relevant today,” said Johnson. “It just makes you be creative in ways you may not have had time to think about being creative before.”

It’s estimated the Center has lost tens of thousands of dollars this year in event cancellations alone.

“We are a nonprofit, which means memberships support us and its one way people can give back and still support us. We also take donations, and encourage people to utilize our services online and via social media,” said Johnson.

If you would like to support the Minnesota Discovery Center, which typically welcomes over 40,000 paid visitors every year, you’re encouraged to purchase a membership or make a donation online.