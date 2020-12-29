Northland Cousins Give Back to Hospital Staff and Families

Two Northland cousins are partnering together to bring some holiday hope to families throughout the area. Their collaboration is bringing smiles to healthcare workers and families in the newborn intensive care unit.

It was back in 2012 after a long journey of infertility and pregnancy loss. Janelle Wourms carried triplets who ended up passing away, just a week from making it to the NICU.

In memory of Alice, Elliot, and Alexis, Janelle started what she called “Blessed with More,” creating memory boxes and small gift bags for those who have lost a child at local hospitals.

“I think it’s something that has always been a part of my heart to give back,” said Janelle, the founder of Blessed with More. “When we lost our babies, we did get little gowns and bonnets that we were able to have for our children. There were people who were looking out for us in our time of need.”

Every year, to celebrate and honor families, Blessed with More has been creating Christmas stockings along with gift bags and goodies to bless families and staff during the holiday season.

“We pray over each box before it’s delivered, and we really hope that it’s something that they can use to help continue to honor and remember their child and grieve well during a difficult time,” said Janelle.

But having to do school with little ones at home this year, they decided to partner with Yellow Bike Coffee in Hermantown to provide what are called Love Bombs – packages filled with goodies like sweets, a journal, and coffee – to help families and staff know that they’re not alone.

Kaylie Wourms is Janelle’s sister-in-law. She experienced what it was like to have a child in the NICU about four years ago when her son was in the hospital.

“We know how hard they work to save all those lives and it’s just a wonderful thing to be able to try to give back to those and feel like we’re doing something to help them out as well,” said Kaylie.

Janelle’s cousin Shannon is the owner of Yellow Bike Coffee and says this family collaboration is a great way to give back.

“This is a different partnership in a different way, and it just makes me feel really good that we have the structure and the capacity and the means to facilitate something like this,” said Shannon.

Being part of this community of those who have lost children is something that is not wanted, but those in it support each other through it all.

“It’s a very unique experience that you wish you never have to have, but when you do, you’re part of this club that you wish you weren’t part of,” said Shannon.

To donate to the cause, visit Yellow Bike’s website. All the money will go to funding the Love Bombs to be given out in the NICU on New Year’s Day.