Snowblower Demand is Up During Winter Season

DULUTH, Minn. – As the Northland is seeing more snow in the forecast, snowblower sales are doing well.

Duluth Lawn and Sport management say that customers buying snowblowers want a more efficient way to clear driveways and sidewalks without the back-breaking work of shoveling.

They say snowblowers are inexpensive to own and a good one will still have its value even after 20 years.

“Well, nobody likes to shovel obviously,” said Larry Kline, sales at Duluth Lawn and Sport. “It’s a lot of work, it’s hard on the body, especially in the cold weather. But we sell snowblowers from walk-behinds to a lot of garden tractors.”

The local Duluth business says it’s actually just had its best few months of sales ever, as more customers are getting interested in outdoor gear and equipment with less to do during the pandemic.