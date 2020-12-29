St. Luke’s Releases Most Popular Baby Names of 2020

DULUTH, Minn. – On Tuesday, St. Luke’s Hospital released their list of the most popular baby girl and baby boy names over the past year.

St. Luke’s said they had more than 760 babies born at the hospital in 2020.

The most popular girl’s names this year was a tie between Charlotte (6) and Eleanor (6).

For boys, the most popular name was a three-way tie between Jackson (5), Henry (5), and Thomas (5).

Other popular names included:

Abigail (4)

Aiden (4)

Arthur (4)

Dawson (4)

Eli (4)

Ezra (4)

Ivy or Ivee (4)

Jaden, Jayden or Jaydenn (4)

Joseph (4)

Liam (4)

Penelope (4)

Theodore (4)

William (4)

Wyatt (4)

St. Luke’s saw some more creative names this year too including Azriels, Clariteighs, Mareks, Navy, and sweet little Sven and Oles.

For a full list of 2020 baby names click here.