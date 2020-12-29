Stores with Holiday Items Give Discounts

Many Northland businesses are having post-holiday sales in their stores, and that includes the Bentleyville gift shop.

The gift shop has discounts for things like ornaments, snowglobes, toys, and all clothing. Anything dated with the year 2020 is 50% off.

“People who are looking for keepsake or a momento from their time at Bentleyville in 2020, they can stop over at our gift shop and you can still get some of those great items that typically you would buy for Christmas but you can certainly store it away and pull it out next Christmas,” said Tim Rogentine, the event coordinator for Bentleyville Tour of Lights.

The Bentleyville Tour of Lights is open until the 31st. The gift shop is located at Grandma’s Sports Garden in Canal Park.