Superior Bars Prepare For More Customers For New Year’s Eve

"We're going to have extra staff on hand," said Brittney Young, a bartender at Top Hat Tavern in Superior.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Superior bars are gearing up for what could be a busy New Year’s Eve.

Bars and restaurants in Minnesota won’t get to enjoy the excitement of New Year’s Eve crowds as they can only open for takeout.

“I do feel really bad. I work at another bar in Minnesota,” said Jessica Horn, a bartender and server at Izzy’s Bar. “I feel horrible for the last month these people have had no source of income.”

Due to this residents may choose to take a trip across the bridge to Superior.

“We’re right off the bridge, so people tend to come here, so they can get right back on the bridge to Minnesota,” said Horn.

Izzy’s Bar is getting prepared to help those extra customers enjoy the holiday.

“We ordered some extra liquor and we’re going to have some drink specials going on,” said Horn.

The increase in customers could mean some superior bars will need all hands on deck, especially to balance demand and keeping people as safe as possible.

“We’re going to have extra staff on hand,” said Brittney Young, a bartender at Top Hat Tavern in Superior. “We don’t want anyone person struggling to try to do everything by themselves or keeping the bar sanitized and clean.”

Superior Police say they too are bringing in more help.

“We expect quite a few people over here. It may be a little bit challenging for our resources, but we’re planning to add more officers to the street for that evening, said Captain Paul Winterscheidt

health officials have worried the holiday season could create spikes in covid-19 cases.

Staff at Izzy’s Bar says while they are taking all the necessary precautions it’s still the responsibility of everyone to be safe.

“It’s on families to take that extra precaution. A lot of those celebrations were held in homes and not in businesses,” said Horn. “I hope people are making sure that they are wearing masks and washing hands.”

As New Year’s Eve may be different this year, the overall message is for everyone to celebrate safely.

“Have a good new year, be safe, and do what you can to stay safe and protect other people too,” said Young.

The Superior Police Department says it will be amping up patrols throughout the entire city, but extra coverage will focus on the North End, where many of the bars and restaurants are located