Tow Truck Companies Busy as Colder Weather Sets In

Tow truck companies were busy on Tuesday morning with helping people who were locked out of their cars, performing jump starts and fixing flat tires.

DULUTH, Minn. – After Duluth saw temperatures below zero on Tuesday morning, two truck companies were busy helping people get on their way.

With snow currently falling and colder temperatures on the way, companies say to start your car when you can on cold days, take it slow and be prepared.

“Monitor the conditions, if conditions warrant staying home, stay home but of course we’ll be there to help if you need it,” owner of Get Hooked Towing Shane Madrinich said.

Tow truck companies also say to have an emergency kid and warm blanket in your car in case you do break down on the road.