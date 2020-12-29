Updated COVID-19 Numbers: Tuesday, December 29

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota health officials reported 988 new cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota Tuesday morning bringing the total confirmed COVID cases to 411,110 in the state.

Health officials also reported 36 news deaths bringing the death total to 5,196 in Minnesota.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health website, 5,501,277 tests have been completed to date.

There are 393,506 patients who no longer require isolation.

So far, 21,605 patients have required hospitalization and 4,575 cases have been hospitalized in ICU.

Below are the most recent COVID-19 cases by county in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Michigan:

Carlton: 2,572 – 36 deaths

Cook: 104

Itasca: 2,671 – 34 deaths

Koochiching: 543 – 8 deaths

Lake: 539 – 15 deaths

St. Louis: 12,365 – 198 deaths

Ashland: 987 – 15 deaths

Bayfield: 916 – 18 deaths

Douglas: 3,041 – 16 deaths

Iron: 417 – 15 deaths

Sawyer: 1,193 – 10 deaths

Gogebic: 703 – 15 deaths

As of Tuesday afternoon, Wisconsin health officials reported 474,537 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services also reported 4,783 deaths.

Health officials say the real number of Minnesotans infected with the coronavirus is likely much higher because most people did not originally qualify for testing, and studies suggest that people can be infected without feeling sick.

