WLSSD Treecycling Locations Open Through January 10

The program has multiple free drop-off locations where people can get rid of their fresh cut trees which will then turn into compost that will be sold back into the community.

DULUTH, Minn.- If you’re someone who likes to keep your real Christmas trees up into the new year, WLSSD will have their treecycling program running through Jan. 10.

The program has multiple free dropoff locations where people can get rid of their fresh cut trees. The workers will recycle their trees and put them through their compost, which takes about six months to go through. They combine it with leaves and food waste to sell the compost back into the community.

“There are nutrients that if we send to the landfill, they’ll break down very slowly in the landfill and contribute to greenhouse gases. And our compost is helping the community by having great fruits and vegetables in people’s home gardens and better, greener lawns,” environmental program coordinator for WLSSD A.J. Axtell said.

There are multiple different locations open through Jan. 10 to drop off your trees. You can find a list of locations and times on the WLSSD website.