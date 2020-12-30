Duluth Fire Department Receives Vaccine

DULUTH, Minn. – The City of Duluth has begun vaccinating some of its front-line employees with the COVID-19 Moderna vaccine.

In the video are pictures taken by the city earlier today at the Duluth Fire Department.

40 firefighters got their COVID shots today. Another 80 are expected to get theirs next week.

Today, Fire Chief Shawn Krizaj was one of the first to get the shot. He tells us it’s a relief to finally get vaccinated so he and his team can be as healthy as possible to continue to respond to emergencies through the pandemic.

“I’m really excited about it,” he said. “Our department’s excited. We’ve worked with St. Louis County health for the last couple weeks in preparation for this. Not quite sure exactly when it would become available for to us and we found out last week that it was going to be available starting this week.”

In all, 120 Duluth firefighters will get vaccinated in the coming weeks followed by members of the Duluth Police Department, who are in a different rollout tier because they are not EMT certified.