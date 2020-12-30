Duluth YMCA Wraps Up Distribution of Thousands of Meal Kits During Pandemic

The need has always been there, they said, but was exacerbated by the effects of the pandemic.

DULUTH, Minn.- This week is the last for the Duluth Area Family YMCA’s Meal Kit Distribution Program, which donated thousands of meals to people in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Leadership with the YMCA said since March of this year they have given out more than 45,000 meal kits at the Downtown Duluth YMCA, Gary New Duluth Recreation Center, Harbor Highlands Community Center, and Essentia Wellness Center in Hermantown.

The meal kits included fruits, vegetables, boxed and canned foods, and a $15 meal voucher to Super One.

“I think there’s always gonna be a need involving food access in the Northland especially when we’re looking at how many food deserts are in our community and the communities that we serve,” said Jacob Sass, Harbor Highlands Program and Food Coordinator.

“And then access to healthy food and healthy living that’s always something the YMCA’s gonna be a part of,” he said.

While it is the last week of the full meal kit distribution, the YMCA will continue its normal food shelf style distribution Thursdays in Hernamtown and Fridays in Gary New Duluth and Harbor Highlands.