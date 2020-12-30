Families Head Up The Shore For NYE

TWO HARBORS, Minn. – Families headed up the North Shore to welcome in the New Year, which is keeping some hotel busy for the weekend.

Several hotels, cottages, and cabins up the shore were already filled up for the New Year’s weekend.

Some on the other hand, still have a few vacancies.

One girl from Texas visiting her family in Silver Bay says she is enjoying the snow and is grateful to bring in the new year.

“I am hoping COVID-19 will be over. And also when we get back on January 6th, I am getting a major haircut. I am shaving half of my head,” said Wynnie Howard, a 10-year-old visiting from Texas.

Howard also says she is happy 20-20 has given here the opportunity to spend more time with her family