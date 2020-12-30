Hibbing’s Parker Maki Commits to Bemidji State Men’s Basketball

HIBBING, Minn. – Hibbing’s Parker Maki announced on Twitter this week that he has committed to joining the Bemidji State men’s basketball team.

Last season as a junior, Maki averaged over 10 points and six rebounds per game, helping the Bluejackets finish with a 20-8 record. He also plays on the Playmakers North AAU basketball team.