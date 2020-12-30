MN Veteran’s Home in Silver Bay Gives Out Covid-19 Vaccine

SILVER BAY, Minn. – More than 100 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were given out to help protect employees and residents.

Dozens of residents and staff at the Minnesota Veterans Home in Silver Bay rolled up their sleeves to be some of the first to receive COVID-19 vaccines.

“I am happy I got it,” said Frank Stella, an army veteran and resident of the home. “I feel good.”

Stella had covid earlier this year.

“I wasn’t sick at all, but just very little. I was lucky,” said Stella.

Stella says he was happy to get the vaccine for one reason.

“I don’t want to get sick again,” said Stella. “I feel sorry for the people getting sick from it. I just had two nieces die from it.”

The loss of life is becoming far too common during the pandemic, which is why the Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs feels it is important to give out the vaccine.

“Our residents that are in a nursing home setting are some of the most vulnerable for COVID-19,” said Paula Newinski, a registered nurse and quality director for the Minnesota Department of Veteran’s Affairs.

The hope is the vaccine will help bring back some normalcy.

“We’re very excited. We are hopeful this means some of the use of the masks and face shields can be scaled back and our residents can return to social settings,” said Newinski.

For now, many are just humbled that these veterans are managing to get through these trying times.

About 75 doses of the vaccine were also distributed to residents and staff at the veteran’s home in Minneapolis.