Number of Gym Resolutions Increase During New Year

DULUTH, Minn. – With New Year’s Day just around the corner, some people are making efforts to go to the gym after new resolutions to work out more.

Management at XMT-3 Training in Duluth says there is definitely more interest from the public in the gym during the beginning of the year.

They say that when making resolutions, it’s important to focus on the activity itself rather than the result.

“Focus on what you can do, not what the result will be,” said Eric Franklin, the owner of XMT-3 Training. “The result will be the development of your activity so focus on activity, consistency, and accountability and from there, you will get any result you want.”

According to the Department of Health and Human Services, less than 5% of Americans get in 30 minutes of physical activity each day. The minimum goal is to get in 150 minutes per week.