Over 200 Crashes, 1 Death on Minnesota Roads Amid Winter Weather

The Minnesota State Patrol responded to over 200 crashes and over 230 spinouts as Tuesday’s winter weather left roads snow-covered and slippery.

The State Patrol said 212 crashes were reported on Minnesota roads between noon Tuesday and 8 a.m. Wednesday. Twelve of those crashes involved injuries, including one crash that led to a fatality in Faribault County. There were 236 spinouts and six jackknifed semis overall.

The fatality occurred on I-90 near Highway 169 just after 4 p.m. Tuesday. The victim was a 42-year-old Windom man who was driving a Chevy Camaro. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

MnDOT traffic cameras showed a few inches of snow accumulating on roads from Iowa to northern Minnesota Tuesday afternoon into the evening.

According to the State Patrol, roads were snow-covered and slippery throughout the day.