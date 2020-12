Semi Overturns on Highway 61

DULUTH, Minn. – A semi lost control and overturned Wednesday afternoon on a somewhat snowy Highway 61 in Duluth.

The Minnesota State Patrol responded, along with some other big rigs to help get that truck out of the way.

A Department of Transportation employee on scene told FOX 21 the semi was carrying a heavy load of paper rolls at the time.

Nobody was injured.

The cause of the accident was not immediately clear.