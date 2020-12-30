Silver Bay Veterans Home to Administer Covid-19 Vaccine to Residents and

The Minnesota Veterans Homes are using the Moderna vaccine.

SILVER BAY, Minn. – On Wednesday, the Minnesota Veterans Home in Silver Bay will begin to

administer the COVID-19 vaccine to Residents and staff.

The vaccine is being administered by clinical leaders at each location.

Other veterans homes across the state will begin their vaccinations this week.

The vaccinations come after 10 months of responding to the Coronavirus pandemic, which

required the Silver Bay Veterans Home to adopt strict infection control procedures, restrict

visitors and cancel group activities.

While the Silver Bay Veterans Home saw a spike in Covid-19 cases in October, the Home

currently has four positive cases among 62 Residents and 144 staff.