Superior Police Investigate Shooting Incident Inside Gas Station

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Superior police are investigating a shooting incident at the Kwik Trip on Hammond Avenue.

Police were dispatched to the gas station at 623 Hammond Avenue around 5:45 p.m. after a report of a “possible discharge of a firearm inside the store,” said Sgt. Marc Letendre, police information officer.

The preliminary investigation indicates a single shot was fired by someone who was carrying a firearm concealed in their coat pocket, according Letendre.

The person with the gun left the store before police arrived, but Letendre said “this appears to have been an unintended discharge of a firearm.”

No one was injured.

That said, police are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact the Superior Police Department at 911 or anonymously through the SPD tip line by texting any tip to “847411” (TIP411).