Treasury, IRS Begin Delivering Second Round of Economic Impact Payments

WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Tuesday, the Internal Revenue Service and the Treasury Department announced in a press release on their website that they had started delivering the second round of economic impact payments.

Direct deposit payments started Tuesday night for some people and will continue through next week.

Paper checks will be mailed out starting today, December 30.

According to the IRS website, no action is needed by those eligible to receive the second stimulus check.

Some people may see a pending direct deposit payment prior to the official January 4, 2021 payment date.

“Throughout this challenging year, the IRS has worked around the clock to provide Economic Impact Payments and critical taxpayer services to the American people,” said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig.

“We are working swiftly to distribute this second round of payments as quickly as possible. This work continues throughout the holidays and into the new year as we prepare for the upcoming filing season. We urge everyone to visit IRS.gov in the coming days for the latest information on these payments and for important information and assistance with filing their 2021 taxes.”

Authorized by the newly enacted COVID-relief legislation, the second round of payments, or “EIP 2,” is generally $600 for singles and $1,200 for married couples filing a joint return.

In addition, those with qualifying children will also receive $600 for each qualifying child. Dependents who are 17 and older are not eligible for the child payment.

To check the status of your economic impact payment you can use the IRS’ track my payment tool by clicking here.