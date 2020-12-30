Tubing Season at Spirit Mountain Slides in with Blizzard Snow

Duluth's Christmas Eve Blizzard brought with it the perfect weather for tubing.

DULUTH, Minn.- The Northland’s recent snowstorm, while a nuisance for some, was perfect to usher in the tubing season at Spirit Mountain.

“The tubing hill’s fun,” said Jon Regenold, co-director of Resort Services. “You hear laughter and smiles all over the place. And then the ride is exhilarating too.”

As of Tuesday those looking for a winter thrill a bit less intense than skiing or snowboarding can now hop on a tube at the top of Spirit Mountain. “Coming down we got three lanes,” explained Regenold.

“One kind of just straightforward down the hill, the next one the has that introductory with one little bump on it, and the next one has two nice rollers through it and with some really good speed,” he said.

According to the Resort Services co-director, snowmaking at Spirit Mountain this year has been an uphill battle — until last week.

Duluth’s Christmas Eve Blizzard forced much of the city, including Spirit, to close for a short period. But it brought with it the perfect conditions, Regenold said. “Snow and the cold temps.”

“The cold temps are really what we’ve been waiting for,” he said. “And so we’re excited. Our snowmaking, like this is evidence for snowmaking right here.”

“We’re progressing along and getting closer where we want to be for the season,” said Regenold.

For many tubing Wednesday, the weather slid right in with their holiday plans.

Visitors from across the state, like Ellie Emond from Stillwater, MN; came by to hit the powder while seeing the Northland’s trademark beauty.

“It’s an event the family can do together and it’s fun and the scenery is just breathtaking,” Emond said. “So to be at the top of this hill and look over the St. Louis River and into Wisconsin is just beautiful.”

Visitors can reserve tubing spots online here, and only 50 people are allowed per session to keep crowds low and follow social distancing guidelines. Masks are required at all times.

You can also register for Glow Tubing to enjoy flying down a hill lit up different colors at night.

Back at the Mountain, with New Year’s Eve on the horizon it seemed many families sped down the slope letting go of all of their 2020 worries and hardships.

“Goodbye,” Emond said to 2020 before taking off down the hill, “hello 2021!”