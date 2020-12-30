Victim in Central Hillside Shooting Incident in Critical Condition, Police Seeking Public’s Help

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth police say they are continuing to investigate Tuesday’s Central Hillside shooting incident that has left one person in critical condition.

Authorities say they have determined that the shooting was not random and there is no danger to the public.

Police are seeking the public’s help with information pertaining to the incident, specifically any footage from exterior cameras that were facing the location of Lake Avenue and West 4th Steet between 2:00 p.m. and 2:45 p.m. December 29.

Further information regarding the age and sex of the victim has not yet been released by police.

If you have any information you are asked to call 218-730-5050.