WLSSD Discovers Explosive Device at Materials Recovery Center

DULUTH, Minn. – Western Lake Superior Sanitary District is cautioning residents to not transport or dispose of explosive materials they may find after staff discovered a hand grenade in the mixed waste area at WLSSD’s Material Recovery Center earlier this week.

According to a recent press release, staff discovered the explosive device on Saturday wrapped in bubble wrap and found it inside of a metal tin.

They believe the device was left for disposal only with no intent to cause harm.

WLSSD says when the device was found staff was moved off of the site and closed the Materials Recovery Center for the day.

Authorities were contacted to transport the hand grenade to a safe location.

WLSSD cautions residents who find explosive materials to not transport the explosive materials, move to a safe location, and call 911.

WLSSD does not provide disposal services for these materials and local authorities will provide assistance when contacted.