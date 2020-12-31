COVID-19 Testing At DECC To Run Through January, But Future Is Uncertain

DULUTH, Minn. — COVID-19 saliva tests at the DECC in Duluth will continue through the month of January, but it’s unclear if Minnesota will have enough funding to continue it after that.

Testing sites in the state are set up by the Minnesota Department of Health.

In the latest economic relief package that was just signed into law, the federal government will not be sending more funding to states, which could mean that the money needed to keep free COVID-19 testing going in Minnesota may run out soon.

The federal relief package did include another $20 billion for testing efforts, but of course, that will have to be divided up among all 50 states.

“The DECC really is a nice option for most people, because you know, the test is less invasive than the nasal swabs, it’s fairly accessible to most people, and it’s free, so this type of testing is really important for our community,” Rillis Eklund, an RN and PHN with St. Louis County Public Health and Human Services, said.

In the past three weeks, the DECC has administered more than 4,100 tests per day.