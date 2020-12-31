Damiano Center Purchases Stalls to Help People with Personal Hygiene

Some of our most basic needs, such as having a place to maintain our personal hygiene, can be a struggle for those who are housing insecure. But now an organization in Duluth is making sure that essential part of daily life is taken care of for those in need.

The Damiano Center recently received this heated unit, which contains six stalls.

Each stall has a shower, a toilet, and a sink for people to use. This is the first time the Damiano Center has had a unit like this.

“People for basic hygiene, we want to take showers and so everybody wants to take a shower and so this provides that opportunity for quality of life, for overall health,” said Seth Currier, the executive director of the Damiano Center.

The shower unit cost $68,000 dollars and was able to be funded by the CARES Act.