Duluth Experiences Quiet New Year’s Eve Without Big Venue Celebrations

Normally filled with about 700 people ringing in New Year's, Greysolon Ballroom and other Downtown businesses were empty this year.

DULUTH, Minn.- The streets of Duluth were uncharacteristically quiet this New Year’s Eve as the city’s big bashes were all canceled due to COVID-19, including New Year’s on the Lake at Greysolon Ballroom.

This time last year the ballroom was decked out in decorations and minibars and filled with suits and gowns for a night of entertainment.

New Year’s on the Lake featured a show at the NorShor Theatre, a full five-course dinner by Black Woods, a balloon drop and more.

According to organizers, annually about 700 people would ring in the New Year at the event downtown, but this year Greysolon sits empty.

Tracy Lundeen, President of Lundeen Productions which helped promote the event, said this year up to three dozen musicians, as well as numerous servers and bartenders would be out of work Thursday night.

“From an economic impact standpoint just this one night is big and then plus the hotel across the street would benefit greatly from this event too,” Lundeen said.

Still, he believes the Twin Ports entertainment and hospitality industry has weathered the worst and will recover strong. “I personally feel in our industry we have seen the worst of it. But I’m an eternal optimist I feel like the best is always ahead.”

Lundeen Productions also organizes the Duluth Wedding Show at the DECC and Taste of Duluth at Bayfront Park.

Lundeen said his company is hoping to have COVID-safe events again as soon as March of 2021.