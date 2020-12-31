Duluth Police Arrest Two Suspects Connected To Central Hillside Shooting

DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth Police arrested two suspects on Thursday evening who they say are connected to the shooting that happened on Tuesday in the city’s Central Hillside neighborhood.

The two suspects were arrested by the 600-block of West Superior Street at 6 p.m.

FOX21 will not name the suspects until they have been charged. One is 19-years-old, and the other is 39.

The victim, who was shot multiple times, is still in critical condition.

Police say the incident was not a random shooting, and there’s no danger to the public.

They’re asking for the public to help them with the investigation by providing any information that could be relevant to the case, including any video footage from December 29th between 2 to 2:45 p.m from cameras that were facing West 4th Street and Lake Avenue.

If you have any information you are asked to call 218-730-5050.