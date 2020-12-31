Liquor Stores Stay Busy During New Year’s Eve

DULUTH, Minn. – Liquor stores throughout the Northland are experiencing high demand as people get ready to celebrate the new year.

At Lake Aire Bottle Shoppe in Duluth, sales have been about 5 to 10% higher over the past few days as people anticipate celebrations.

They say customers have been eager to bring in the new year as it means a fresh start.

“Well, people have always wanted champagne and beer for New Year’s Eve, and this year is not any different,” said Joe Rice, the assistant manager at Lake Aire Bottle Shoppe. “I guess everyone’s hoping that with 2020 being over, their lives will be a little more normal.”

The Lake Aire Bottle Shoppe also has a lot of local craft drinks from Northland breweries and cideries.