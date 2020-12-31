Minnesota Restaurants Prepare On New Year’s Eve

It's New Year's Eve, but Minnesota bars and restaurants will be dark and quiet tonight as they must close their outdoor-only service by 11 p.m. under the latest restrictions. The restraints are forcing some businesses to get creative with how they can keep customers coming back.

NORTHLAND – It’s New Year’s Eve, but Minnesota bars and restaurants will be dark and quiet tonight as they must close their outdoor-only service by 11 p.m. under the latest restrictions.

The restraints are forcing some businesses to get creative with how they can keep customers coming back.

While big celebrations aren’t happening for New Year’s Eve, Minnesota restaurants are getting creative with how they’re ringing in the new year.

At Pedro’s Grill and Cantina in Cloquet, three ice bars line the outside of the restaurant for customers. The people can place their drinks on the bars while staying warm by standing next to heaters.

“Having some drinks out here, some heaters,” said Erika Aranda, the owner of Pedro’s. I don’t know, just to hang out a little bit. We can’t have that much people, it’s something different. Something we don’t have around here.”

Erika says they wanted to do something fun for New Year’s. It’s been a struggle at the restaurant when it comes to restrictions on indoor dining and she says she didn’t want to let any of their 20 staff members go.

“It’s just hard for me to let go and you know, just lay them off and say we’re not working anymore until they let us reopen,” she said. “I’m just scared too much for all the people I have, they’re my family. I mean, we’ve been here for so long. I can’t just tell them go find another job.”

In Duluth at the Zeitgeist building kitchen, Gumbo Boi has a considerably smaller staff who are preparing New Year’s meals. The restaurant just opened in October as an online food service, where people can go to its website and place orders there. They can pick up their meals on Fridays and Mondays.

“I’m really excited about this,” said Robert Lee, the owner of Gumbo Boi. “Me and Tony right? We’re excited to provide some, what we do is a traditional new year’s lunch or dinner for what we do in Louisiana.”

Tony the Alligator is Gumbo Boi’s mascot and Robert says he and Tony are excited to share the New Year’s Day special with his customers.

“I’m excited to provide the pork, which since a pig can’t look behind it over its shoulder, you’ve got to look ahead and move on into the future,” said Robert. “Black-eyed peas for good luck, get some greens for prosperity, money help, and a lot of great flavor.”

Especially during these hard times, owners say they are grateful for the support for local business.

“It’s a tough season already for restaurants so I think supporting local, buying local, is something that we really support. And we really appreciate the people who are supporting us,” he said.

If you’re interested in the ice bars at Pedro’s, be sure to check them out, as management is keeping them until the ice melts.