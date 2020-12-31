Natural Black Hair Stylist, Supply ‘Loc’d Up Kreationz Studio’ in Duluth Expanding

LUKS Beauty Supply will hold the grand opening of their new space in the old Pineapple Arts Supply this weekend.

DULUTH, Minn.- A small braiding and dreadlock stylist and supply store in Downtown Duluth will be expanding in the first days of 2021, to better fill the need they see to serve black hair types in the Northland.

Tammy Moll opened up Loc’d Up Kreationz studio on First Street two years ago after hair braiding and dreadlock styling in the Twin Ports and surrounding states since 2012.

“I’ve been hearing for years from my clients and their parents that there was a need for something other than, I guess, our competition because they really didn’t gear towards the black, African community,” Moll said.

Her husband, also a football coach at Esko High School, had experienced that need firsthand when he was younger. “I felt like we needed this in the community,” said Junior Gregory.

“I came up here for college that’s how I got up here and one thing was there wasn’t things I could get like my hair and durags and things like that that I would need for myself,” he said.

While they began as just a studio, the couple decided to start selling the large variety of braiding and dreadlock supplies their customers asked for — which soon filled up the tiny store.

“Passion Twists which is a crochet method, we have weaving hair, we have wigs, durags, hair coverings,” Gregory said, naming the products that surround him on the walls inside.

As the pandemic moved in, they were forced to limit the capacity in their cozy space to four people max. But after Pineapple Art Center and Supply left their space two doors down, the couple took advantage.

They spent the past few months painting and renovating the storefront themselves, preparing to move in to the bigger space Saturday.

They hope it will allow them to better serve the local black community.

“Without the resources here people are travelling, they’re travelling farther to get things and we’re trying to bring everything so it’s more local,” Moll said. “But just to have the, just the more acceptance of natural hair.”

“Just them feeling more confident about themselves,” she said.

The grand opening of the new LUKS Beauty Supply (LUKS standing for Loc’d Up Kreationz Studio) will be a very small celebration where people can stop by and pick up prizes, merchandise, and cooking catered by Jamrock Cultural Restaurant.

The new space will be used for more beauty supply retail, while the current space will keep the Loc’d Up Kreationz Studio name, and be used almost entirely as a studio.

2020 saw the opening of another business catered to Black hair types. Natural Braiding Beauty LLC opened up on 4th Street in Central Hillside back in October.