UMD Men’s Hockey Get Set for Second Half of the Season

The Bulldogs will open things up on the road against St. Cloud State, a team the Bulldogs did not get to face in the pod.

DULUTH, Minn. – With the new year comes the return of the UMD men’s hockey team.

The Bulldogs are back to practicing at Amsoil Arena after spending the majority of the month in the NCHC pod in Omaha. The team says they are excited to return to a familiar place where they can get back to their old routines.

“We kind of have the same mentality in practice, that we’re going to go out there and work hard and make sure we get something out of it. But you can definitely tell there’s a little more excitement to be back at home. The pod was a great experience, but after that, it’s just nice to be back at home in our own arena,” said Cole Koepke.

“It’s good just getting back after a little break, kind of got to get your legs, your hands and some team stuff back. Coach has done a great job of kind of getting us all back and on the same page with some stuff and skating pretty hard again so we’ll be ready for this weekend,” Noah Cates said.

“After our first couple games in the pod, we were super happy with where we were at. Then towards the end there, losing some of those games, we weren’t happy with. It was nice to get a few days of break off. But I think we’re all ready to go and these games this weekend are going to be huge and super important for us so we’re fired up,” said Kobe Roth.

UMD will open things up on the road against St. Cloud State, a team the Bulldogs did not get to face in the pod.

“We were able to go to a couple of their games and this week, we kind of did a little bit of pre-scout video. But honestly for us as a team, we don’t tend to overlook too much into the team we’re playing. We kind of just focus on ourselves. For us it’s just more important to make sure we’re playing our own Bulldog hockey. So that’s kind of our mindset going in,” said Koepke.

Puck drop for Saturday’s game at the Herb Brooks Arena in St. Cloud is set for 6 p.m.