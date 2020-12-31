UMD Women’s Hockey Series vs. Minnesota Postponed

DULUTH, Minn. – The UMD women’s hockey team announced on Thursday that their upcoming series against the University of Minnesota has been postponed.

The Bulldogs were set to open the second half of their season this Monday and Tuesday down at Ridder Arena against the Golden Gophers, but they will be unable to meet the minimum number of players required to compete. UMD will now have to wait until January 15th for their next series at home against Ohio State.