Update: Victim Identified in Fond du Lac Shooting, Suspect on the Run

CLOQUET, Minn. – Authorities have released the identity of the 16-year-old victim fatally shot early Monday morning on the Fond du Lac Reservation.

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office says Joseph James Peterson, of Cloquet, was found deceased outside of a residence on Giiniw Road after deputies responded to reports of someone being shot around 1:19 a.m. Monday.

Authorities have identified the suspect in the shooting as 18-year-old Joseph James Fohrenkam.

Fohrenkam is believed to be on the run with his mother, Littlefawn Fohrenkam.

An arrest warrant for second-degree manslaughter was issued Tuesday according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to call 911 or 218-625-3581.