Bridgeman’s Introduces New Year’s Mega Malt

DULUTH, Minn. – Bridgeman’s Restaurant up on Miller Hill is ringing in the new year with a special sweet treat for all you ice cream lovers…the New Year’s Mega Malt!

Mega Malts are over the top versions of Bridgeman’s regular malts. The new year’s edition comes with cotton candy, fun 2021-themed party glasses, and a homemade cake pop representing the Time Square Crystal Ball.

Managers say it was created in the spirit of fresh starts during this new year.

“I think it’s just fun to have something to look forward to,” said Tomie Derocher, a manager at Bridgeman’s. “I think that people see our malts on Instagram and Facebook and stuff like that, and they’ll come in and just ask so tell us about these malts, what’s going on with these, people seem to be really interested in them.”

The six holiday malts are still being sold to the public, and management says to look out for a special Valentine’s Day malt coming in February.