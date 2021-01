Coaches Corner: Justin Wieck

For this week's segment, we catch up with the head coach of the UMD men's basketball team.

DULUTH, Minn. – For this week’s Coaches Corner, we chat with UMD men’s basketball head coach Justin Wieck as the Bulldogs get their season started. Among the topics discussed are what the roster will look like this upcoming season and how the team will handle playing games during a pandemic.