New Year, a New Set of 2021 Resolutions for the Northland

DULUTH, Minn.– 2020 was an interesting year to say the least. And as we turn the page now to 2021, some people down in Canal Park their thoughts reflecting the past year and their hopes for the future one.

“We’re putting an end to 2020 and everything that was encompassed in that year. And it’s a clean slate,” said Brenda Olson, who was in Canal Park with her family.

To many the start of a new calendar is also a new start to better themselves during the next 12 months — or forget about what happened the year before.

Steve and Brenda Olson are two people looking to do just that. On New Year’s Eve, they held a ceremonial bonfire to send 2020 off with a bang.

“Burning out the old year and bringing in the new one, hello and goodbye,” said Steve Olson.

Among the Olson’s New Year’s resolutions, they hope to enjoy more time with family and friends, something the two took for granted in year’s past. Including relatives they haven’t seen since the pandemic began like their granddaughter, who’s just 18 months old.

“You didn’t realize what it meant to not be together and have those moments and even though those moments were via FaceTime and over the phone and that. It was lonely, it was tough,” said Brenda.

They’d also like to leave the divisiveness and tough times behind in 2020. But there’s something many people *gained* they hope they don’t have to see again.

“I’d like to say goodbye to the COVID-20 or the COVID, maybe it’s 10 — ah it’s 15, maybe the COVID-15 pounds,” joked Olson.

“Goodbye. Yes that would be one that would be one to leave in 2020 too,” said Brenda.

Siblings Maggie and Tucker Morris were in Duluth as they made their way up to see family in Bluefin, Minnesota.

As they walk along the shore, the two shared some concrete daily ways they plan to care for themselves this year.

“I’m going to try and drink more water and read a little more,” said Maggie.

“I’m going to try and exercise more and read my bible more consistently,” said Tucker. “[I’m] looking forward for restaurants to open back up and people get back to normal living.”

As 2021 begins, excitement is in the air for better times on the horizon.

“It felt good to say ‘Happy New Year.’ And people would say ‘yeah happy new year! Yes, it’s a new year,'”” said Brenda. “I guess with ’21, we’re hopeful for a better year than 2020.”

Both groups we spoke to today said that even though 2020 was tough, their biggest hope for the next coming year was that the covid-19 vaccine is on the way.