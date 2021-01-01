Visitors Enjoy Northland State Parks

CARLTON, Minn. – People were out adventuring outside at state parks earlier today as the snow blanketed the Northland over the past week.

Jay Cooke State Park was filled with visitors from across Minnesota, ringing in 2021 out among nature.

“Goodbye to 2020, hello 2021,” said Paul Lindstrom, a visitor from Farmington.

Whether it be from the Twin Cities or from other parts of Minnesota, visitors from near and far came to the park to enjoy some winter activities.

“We just got all bundled up and get out and enjoy the new year,” said Kristen, Paul’s wife.

The Lindstrom family is from Farmington, here to see Dad Paul’s parents for the first time in a few months. They say it’s been refreshing to get outside and be with others after so long.

“It just feels good to be in the public kind of with other people even if we have to social distance or whatever,” said Jackson, Paul and Kristen’s son.

“We’re just excited to start an adventure,” said Kristen.

Seeing the recent snowfall blanket the Northland this week, they couldn’t wait to get in on their favorite winter activities together as a family.

“We’ve got cross country skis,” said Paul.

“We’re gonna learn how to cross country ski this year,” said Kristen. “You can do snowshoeing, even just hiking,” Paul said.

Holly and Todd Clasen from Bemidji come to the Northland about once a year. They’ve been cross country skiing for the last 12 years.

“We just heard that it was really nice snow conditions over here and we knew that it was a beautiful park, a beautiful area to come skiing,” said Holly.

They say it’s a great chance to get away from the worries the pandemic brings.

“I think it’s good for your mind to get out and just be outside, be in nature, kind of a distraction from what’s going on right now,” said Holly.

“And it gets some exercises,” said Todd.

Jay Cooke is open daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.