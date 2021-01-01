Yoga Instructor Gives Tips for a Healthy New Year

After the stresses of the pandemic and other challenges of 2020 taking a toll on the mental health of many, local yoga experts are offering tips on how to shake off all the 2020 baggage and enter 2021 with a better state of mind.

The co-owner of Yoga North in Duluth details some ways to turn inward and focus on making you feel more resilient.

She stresses practices like meditation and finding a sense of stillness and quiet to help combat mental health problems, just some of the many activities she says to help stabilize and calm your mind for the new year.

“So practices that get you a little bit more embodied, whether it be a yoga practice or walking in nature or exercising or dancing or whatever it is that helps you be in your body, and then coupling that with practices that help you calm your breath and your mind can be a stabilizer for mental health,” said Molly McManus, the co-owner of Yoga North.

Yoga North in Duluth offers virtual classes via Zoom for patrons to get involved. The first classes of 2021 start Monday.