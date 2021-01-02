Bentleyville Cleanup Begins as Season Ends

DULUTH, Minn.– As Bentleyville switched its lights off for the 2020 season earlier this week, cleanup has begun for the huge light display.

Around 20 volunteers were at Bayfront Park this morning. They pulled down lights and moving other displays throughout the attraction.

Despite being open an extra four days this year one volunteer says cleanup isn’t too different from year’s past. While the taking the tour of lights down isn’t as fun as the setup, she says it’s still great to help put away Duluth’s Christmas icon.

“We’re taking down rope lighting cause that rope light they brought in has to come out so we’re taking the rope lighting, the lighting on the arches, taking down the arches. We’re pulling up any lights or electrical, you name it, it needs to be done,” said volunteer Cheryl Bennett, who’s volunteering for her 6th Bentleyville cleanup.

“Teardown is pretty much the same whether it’s a drive thru or it’s a walk thru. It’s the same stuff, just picking it up in the snow,” said Bentleyville Organizer Nathan Bentley. “We start at one end of the park and start taking down the rope lighting and zip ties and start working our way through the park.”

Cleanup for Bentleyville will continue tomorrow starting bright and early at 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m.