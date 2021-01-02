Meteor Shower Visible Late Saturday Night

DULUTH, Minn.– Well, if you’re looking for something cool to do in the new year how about looking up at the sky this weekend to catch some shooting stars?

The Quadrantis meteor shower will become visible tonight for people to see. According to astrologists, meteor showers happen when the debris trail of a comet burn up when entering earth’s atmosphere.

Local experts say the best time to see the shower is late Saturday night or early Sunday morning in a dark place outside of the city. And at its best, you can see as much as 20 meteors per hour in the sky!

“This is a bit of a unique meteor shower in that the peak really happens over a few hours of one night rather than over a couple days so the best time to see it is the night of the 2nd and 3rd,” said Jessica Rogers, Planetarium Director at UMD.

For those who didn’t see the falling stars Saturday night, the next meteor shower to watch out for is the Lyrid shower towards the end of April.