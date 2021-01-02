Noah Cates Scores in Overtime as UMD Men’s Hockey Tops St. Cloud State

Tanner Laderoute, Nick Swaney, Kobe Roth and Noah Cates all scored as the Bulldogs open the second half of the season with a road win over St. Cloud State.

ST. CLOUD, Minn. – Captain Noah Cates scored two minutes into overtime to give the N0. 3 UMD men’s hockey team the 4-3 win over No. 6 St. Cloud State to open the second half of the season.

UMD jumped out to an early lead but a five-minute major penalty gave St. Cloud a 3-2 lead after two. Kobe Roth went on to score in the third on the power play to tie the game and eventually force overtime.

Tanner Laderoute and Nick Swaney also scored while Jackson Cates recorded two assists. Ryan Fanti finished with 19 saves.

UMD improves to 6-2-2 on the season. The Bulldogs and Huskies will face off again on Sunday in St. Cloud with puck drop set for 4:00 p.m.