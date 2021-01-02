UMD Basketball Teams Dominate Winona State in Season Openers

Drew Blair led the men with 27 points while Maesyn Thiesen led the women with 15 points as both UMD squads won their season openers.

DULUTH, Minn. – As the only returning starting from last season, sophomore Drew Blair dominated on Saturday afternoon, scoring 27 points as the UMD men’s basketball team topped Winona State 81-59 in their season opener.

Blair went 6-9 from three and added five rebounds. Three freshmen had stellar UMD debuts: Austin Andrews finished with 17 points while Joshua Brown had 12 points and Charlie Katona finished with 10 points.

Game two between the Bulldogs and Warriors is set for 4:00 p.m. on Sunday at Romano Gym.

As for the UMD women, they also dominated in their season opener, getting the road win over Winona State 68-47.

Maesyn Thiesen led the way with 15 points while Brooke Olson chipped in with 14 points and six rebounds. Former Cromwell-Wright standout Taya Hakamaki made her collegiate debut and drained a three in the fourth quarter.

The Bulldogs will go for the opening weekend sweep of Winona State on Sunday. Tip-off is set for 2:00 p.m.