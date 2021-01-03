Late Goals Gives St. Cloud State Win Over UMD Men’s Hockey Team

Jackson Cates scored the lone goal for the Bulldogs as the two teams split the weekend series. UMD will host St. Cloud State next weekend at AMSOIL Arena.

ST. CLOUD, Minn. – The No. 6 St. Cloud State men’s hockey team scored twice in the final seven minutes to get the 3-1 win over the fourth-ranked UMD men’s hockey team to split the weekend series.

Jackson Cates scored the lone goal for the Bulldogs, early in the third on the power play. That was the first power play goal for the Bulldogs on the day, after they went 0-3 on the man advantage during the first period. Wyatt Kaiser and Nick Swaney picked up the assists, while Ryan Fanti finished with 26 saves.

UMD falls to 6-3-2 on the season. UMD and St. Cloud State again next weekend at AMSOIL Arena. Puck drop on Friday is set for 7:30 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. on Saturday.