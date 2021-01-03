New ‘Taqueria’ Coming Soon to Duluth

DULUTH, Minn.– A new place is coming into Duluth for those who enjoy some good tacos and other authentic Mexican dishes.

The new taqueria called Tacos Tacos Tacos is getting ready to open its doors soon.

According to the establishment’s website, it will be located along East Superior Street in downtown Duluth’s HART District. The owner says on their Facebook page that it will feature Old School Recopies coming right from Mexico.

Their website says it’s going to open up sometime this month.