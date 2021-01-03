Sunday UMD Basketball Games Against Winona State Canceled

Both UMD basketball games against Winona State on Sunday have been canceled due to positive COVID-19 tests within the Winona State program.

DULUTH, Minn. – UMD Athletics announced on Sunday afternoon that both basketball games against Winona State have been canceled due to positive COVID-19 tests within the Winona State men’s basketball program.

The UMD men were set to finish out their weekend series at home on Sunday against the Warriors, while the women were scheduled to play Sunday afternoon at Winona. Both UMD squads picked up wins against Winona State on Saturday. The women’s game was also canceled due to positive COVID-19 tests within the Warriors program.

Per NSIC scheduling guidelines for this season, the games on Sunday will not be rescheduled. For more information, visit the UMD website.